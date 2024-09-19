  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar Reviews 100-Day Progress in Energy Sector

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar Reviews 100-Day Progress in Energy Sector
x
Highlights

  • 12,000 New Agricultural Connections Provided
  • Uninterrupted Power for Industries and Homes
  • New Clean Energy Policy Coming Soon

Amaravati: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar held a review meeting to assess the achievements of the energy department in the first 100 days of the coalition government. The minister focused on key programs, especially the provision of electricity connections to farmers.

So far, 12,000 new agricultural connections have been provided, with over 5,000 in the APSPDCL region. The goal is to reach 40,000 connections. A new system allows farmers to apply for connections by calling a toll-free number (1912), making the process easier and more transparent.

The minister also discussed the progress of setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations through public-private partnerships and reviewed the development of solar parks in the state. He emphasized the importance of creating jobs as part of these projects.

The AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, aimed at promoting clean energy, will be launched soon.

Senior officials, including Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and CMDs of Discoms, participated in the review meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick