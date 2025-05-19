Minister hails Naidu’s leadership at Mahanadu

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharath hailed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership as a great blessing for the people, citing his vision for the state’s development. He was speaking at the Mahanadu organized for the Kurnool constituency at his local office here on Sunday

Highlighting recent initiatives, the Minister said CM Chandrababu allocated Rs 6 cr for upgrading the C-Camp Rythu Bazaar in Kurnool, where an Anna Canteen will also be established. He added that instructions have been issued to modernize Rythu Bazaars across all 175 constituencies.

He also announced a personal contribution of Rs. 1 crore for constructing a BC Bhavan in Kurnool and noted that the Orvakal Industrial Park will soon attract major industries, generating employment. At the recent SIPB meeting, large-scale investments were approved for the region.

Encouraging party workers to begin early preparations for the upcoming municipal elections, Bharat urged aspiring candidates to build rapport with the public and work on resolving local issues. He stressed the goal of winning all 33 wards in the Kurnool constituency.

KUDA Chairman Somisetti Venkateswarlu praised Minister Bharat for his active public service, expressing confidence in Kurnool’s progress under his leadership. The event was attended by party leaders, corporators, and workers.