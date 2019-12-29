Minister Harish Rao made key comments on Amaravati turmoil, says it is a boost-up for investments in Telangana

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao made interesting comments on Amaravati. He claims that the industrial situation and real estate would boost up in Telangana with the ongoing stir in Andhra Pradesh regarding the capital issue. Local real estate business has been hit amid turmoil with the proposal to set up three capitals in AP.

The real estate business has gone upwards in the neighbourhood of Amravati in the past where business was done in Amaravati with which the investors are rushed to Amaravati from Hyderabad.

Things have completely changed with the proposal to set up three capitals in three parts of the AP. Now people do not understand where capital is being set up in the state. On the other hand, traders are in a dilemma on where to invest. On the other hand, the real estate business has slowed down due to the ambiguity in Amravati.

Harish Rao analyzed the impact of capital turmoil on real estate business in Hyderabad once again. Harish Rao said that IT workers, bureaucrats and business people are interested in settling in Hyderabad in the wake of the situation in AP.