Minister inaugurates overhead tank at Illuru Kottapeta
State Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed overhead storage tank at Illuru Kottapeta village.
Aiming to ensure safe and secure drinking water for every household, the minister stated that under the Central Government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, a drinking water scheme has been implemented with an allocation of Rs.35.60 lakh.
To address the longstanding drinking water issues in Illuru Kottapeta, the government has constructed an overhead storage tank with a capacity of approximately 60,000 litres.
Additionally, a new borewell with a capacity of 7.5 HP has been drilled, and drinking water will be supplied directly to every household through a dedicated pipeline network as part of this scheme.
On this occasion, the villagers of Illuru Kottapeta extended a warm welcome to BC Janardhan Reddy during his visit.
Several residents felicitated the him and presented him with books and pens as a token of appreciation.
During the visit, he also offered prayers at the Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple in Illuru Kottapeta.