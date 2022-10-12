Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy seeks help of Telugu students of Australia in research

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy urged Telugu students studying in the University of Western Australia to extend help for the students studying PG courses and Ph D in Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University in doing research.

He stressed on the need to produce more yield with less investment to make agriculture viable. He along with ANGRAU vice-chancellor Dr A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met Telugu students studying in Western University of Australia in Perth on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Govardhan Reddy explained the steps taken by the AP government for mechanisation in agriculture to reduce cost of cultivation and welfare schemes implemented for the welfare of farmers.

ANGAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that there is a need to introduce drones in agriculture sector to reduce cost of production and added that they have already conducted the feasibility study in using drones in

agriculture.

Earlier, Kakakni Govardhan Reddy met Western Australia Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Michael Carter

and requested him to set up food processing industries in Andhra Pradesh.