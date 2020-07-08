Minister Kurasala Kannababu flags off 108 vehicles in Kakinada; recalls YSR's services

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu flagged off the new 108 and 104 ambulance services at his camp office here on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was YS Rajasekhar Reddy who introduced 108 and 104 services to help the people in medical emergencies and brought in the concept of Aarogyasri. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilling each and every promise he made during his Padayatra.

He said that during the Corona crisis 108 and 104 vehicles will be highly beneficial to people particularly living in rural areas. He said that through the introduction of these vehicles many unemployed are benefitted to a large extent. Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new ambulances are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and have provisions for delivery. The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper monitoring by doctors.

DMHO Dr Mallik and other officials participated in the programme.