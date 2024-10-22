Minister lauds sacrifices of police martyrs

Ongole: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy paid rich tributes to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty by laying a wreath as part of the Police Martyrs’ Day celebrations at Police Memorial in Police Parade Grounds in Ongole on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister acknowledged the invaluable services rendered by the police force in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the people. He said that the police personnel who have laid down their lives for the protection of the public’s life, honour, and property are true heroes.

The SP AR Damodar explained that they are commemorating the sacrifices of 10 CRPF jawans at Aksai Chin in the war with China on October 21, 1959, as the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day. He recollected the services of policemen from the district, Addanki Salmon Carey Wesley IPS, Lella Sankar Jr Commander Greyhounds, Mota Anjaneyulu Jr Commander Greyhounds, KV Prasantharao ASI of Police, Chappidi Venkataratnam AR Constable, SK Mohammad Rafi Constable, E Pavan Kumar Constable, who laid their lives in the line of duty.

The principal district and sessions judge A Bharati, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, 20 Point Programme Implementation Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, additional SP Ashok Babu, DTC R Suseela and other officials, legal officers participated in the programme and paid their respects to the police martyrs.