Rs 45 crore sanctioned for devpt of three municipalities

AICC secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar was grandly felicitated with a shawl by State Convener (SC Wing) Vaddepalli Devendra in recognition of his efforts in securing substantial development funds for municipalities in the Alampur Assembly constituency.

SA Sampath Kumar released a total of Rs 45 crore for the development of three municipalities—Vaddepalli, Aija, and Alampur. Each municipality has been sanctioned Rs 15 crore to undertake various infrastructure and civic development works aimed at improving public amenities and urban facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Sampath Kumar stated that these funds would significantly contribute to strengthening municipal infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents. He assured that he would continue to work tirelessly to bring more development projects and additional funds to the Alampur constituency in the coming days.

Sampath also appealed to party leaders, workers, and the public to extend their full support to the Congress party candidates in the upcoming local municipal elections. He expressed confidence that if Congress candidates are elected with a huge majority, it would further help in securing increased funding and accelerating development activities in the municipalities.

Reiterating his commitment to the party cadre, Sampath Kumar assured that he would stand by every Congress worker and provide support in all possible ways.

State SC Wing convener Vaddepalli Devendra thanked Sampath Kumar for his proactive role in securing the funds and praised his dedication to the overall development of the Alampur constituency.