Minister Lokesh releases academic calendar

Vijayawada: Releasing the academic calendar of school education without the photos of the Chief Minister or the Minister concerned unlike in the past, Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics Nara Lokesh here on Monday made it clear that the academic system should be beyond any political considerations.

After holding a review meeting with the senior officers of the School Education at his Vundavalli residence in Amaravati, the Minister said that any political interference with regard to the government educational institutions will not be tolerated. Lokesh also made it clear that even the books to be supplied to the teachers and the students as part of training should not carry the messages, photos and the colours of the political parties.

The Minister for Education made it clear that since the term of the school management committees would expire by this month (July), the elections to these panels should be conducted in August itself.

The supervisory responsibilities on the quality of mid-day meals and improving the basic amenities at the campuses of the educational institutions should be handed over to the parents committees, he said. Lokesh is very particular about improving the maintenance of toilets in government schools and directed the officials to immediately call for tenders for supply of necessary chemicals and other material.

The Minister, who conducted a lengthy review on the style of functioning of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the State, said that a fresh route map will soon be announced for these institutions.

Lokesh has given green signal for filling up the teaching and non-teaching posts in the Kasturba Gandhi Girls schools which have been lying vacant since long and asked the officials to formulate the guidelines for this.

Secretary of School Education Kona Sasidhar, Director Vijaya Ramaraju, project director of the Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao are among those who were present at the review meeting.