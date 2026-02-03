Minister Narayana Continues London Visit for Amaravati Development

Minister Narayana and his team’s visit to London is ongoing, focusing on studying modern development models for key projects related to the construction of Amaravati’s new capital city. On Tuesday, the team is scheduled to visit several locations across London, including sites related to the 2012 Olympic Games. The coalition government is planning to build an international sports city in Amaravati capable of hosting the Olympics.

In the afternoon, the minister will tour the King’s Cross Redevelopment Project to examine its development approach.

Earlier, on Monday, the team explored various tourism initiatives along the River Thames. Minister Narayana praised the iconic buildings, boating facilities, and riverfront development that have made the Thames a major tourist attraction. He expressed that similar riverfront tourism projects could be implemented along the Krishna River in Amaravati.

He also met Gwyn Richards, Director of Planning and Development at the City of London Corporation, to discuss the master plan, transportation infrastructure, and development strategies.

Minister Narayana arrived in London on 2nd February, and the visit will continue in both London and Doha until 5th February. He is accompanied by Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar and Srinivas, Managing Director of Amaravati Growth and Infrastructure Corporation (AGIC).