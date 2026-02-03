India–US trade deal reflects PM Modi’s global leadership: BJP MPs

New Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hailed the India–US trade deal, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s patience, diplomacy and long-term vision for securing favourable terms that will significantly benefit Indian products and domestic industries.

Speaking to IANS, Kangana said that India’s recent trade agreements have drawn global attention. “Initially, our deal with the European Union, which was called the ‘Mother of All Deals’, surprised the world. Today, we have received very good news that all products made in India under the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiatives will benefit, as our tariffs have been reduced at 18 per cent, which is much lower compared to many other countries,” she said.

Kangana further said that such outcomes would strengthen India’s manufacturing sector and boost the domestic economy. “These initiatives are a crucial part of our economy. I must say, the credit goes to the Prime Minister’s patience, diplomacy and vision, which deserve immense appreciation,” she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Naveen Jindal termed the reduction in US tariffs on Indian products a major achievement for the country.

Jindal said, “This is a significant achievement, and I would like to express my gratitude to our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Due to his efforts, the United States, which had earlier imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products, has now reduced it to 18 per cent.”

He said the move would help compensate for losses suffered by Indian exporters and reopen markets that had been adversely affected. “This will make up for the losses our exports had faced, reopen the US market for India and provide a major boost to the economy,” Jindal added.

Meanwhile, Kangana also spoke about the NDA meeting held in the national Capital, highlighting the leadership style and guidance of PM Modi. She said his interactions with party leaders are a source of inspiration and learning.

“Most of the time, his guidance inspires us. He shows us what we need to learn and how we should conduct ourselves in public life,” she said.

She added that the Prime Minister often shares real-life examples to emphasise values such as dedication, discipline, and sacrifice. “He gives examples of how opportunities are earned through the sacrifices and hard work of many people. These lessons help us understand our responsibilities better,” she said.

Kangana said that such guidance strengthens the collective resolve of NDA leaders to work with integrity and commitment towards nation-building, while aligning themselves with the vision of Viksit Bharat.