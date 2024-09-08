Minister Narayana visits flood-affected areas, says planning for permanent solution for Budameru

Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana on Sunday reported that floodwaters in Singh Nagar are gradually receding, following a recent visit to the affected areas alongside Minister Kondapally Srinivas. The ministers conducted an on-ground assessment of the situation and engaged with flood victims to gather insights on the ongoing challenges, particularly concerning food distribution and access to clean drinking water.

During the visit, Minister Narayana emphasized the government’s commitment to finding a permanent solution to the recurring Budameru floods. He announced plans to construct a retaining wall as a proactive measure to prevent future flooding incidents, acknowledging that the intensity of recent floods has been exacerbated by the encroachment of water resource canals.

The Chief Minister has mandated that relief efforts be scaled up, with a directive to distribute five times more food supplies to the victims than what has been previously offered. Narayana assured residents that the risk of future floods in Budameru is significantly mitigated, as they have taken measures to fill in problematic ditches.

“The government is dedicated to cleaning up and resolving these issues, so there is no need for the public to panic about the floods,” Minister Narayana stated.