Minister pays rich tributes to NTR on TDP formation day

Ongole : Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the TDP was established for the pride and development of Telugu people, and that the party founder NTR initiated revolutionary changes in society.

As part of the TDP’s foundation day on Saturday, Minister Swamy, along with AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya, hoisted the TDP flag in Turpu Nayudupalem of Kondapi constituency. Later, the Minister also hoisted the party flag in Ponnaluru and Marripudi, where he cut a cake with party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Swamy emphasised that the TDP was formed for the welfare and development of underprivileged and weaker sections. He called NTR a humanitarian who he was the first in the country to think about the welfare of the poor, implementing programmes such as the midday meal scheme, Rs 2-per-kg rice, single window system and ensuring women’s share in property rights.

He highlighted other NTR initiatives including permanent housing for the poor, old-age pensions, distribution of clothing to the public, abolition of the Patel-Patwari system, establishment of Padmavati University, educational institutions for women and reservations for women in education and employment.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is leading the state on the path of welfare and development with NTR’s inspiration, said the Minister. He said the fact that the party has withstood many challenges over 43 years is a testament to the sacrifices of party workers.

He pointed out that Naidu and Lokesh stand by workers in times of difficulty. He added the philosophy of Chandrababu Naidu and TDP is to ensure Telugu people stand at number one position wherever they are.

He also recalled that the TDP achieved the distinction of making a Dalit the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Extending Ugadi greetings to all Telugus, the Minister announced that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will launch the P4 scheme on the Telugu New Year Day to eradicate poverty in the State.