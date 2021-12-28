Minister Perni Nani meets AP film distributors over ticket prices, says no grudge on anyone

The Andhra Pradesh Minister for Cinematography has met the film distributors and theatre owners on Tuesday over the movie ticket prices issue. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the minister said that the government has appointed a committee on the issue of cinema tickets, which would decide on the classification and pricing of theaters. "The committee will confirm the prices and report to the government," he said.



Perni Nani said the government would thoroughly look into their report of the committee that was set up to resolve the issue. The minister said that action has been taken against some theatres in the state which are running without any permission and there is no grudge on anyone. He said B-Form from the Revenue Department and NOC from the Fire Department must be present for the screening of the film.

The minister recalled that they had made clear to the theatre owners to adhere to the rules and renew the licenses. However, the owners of some theaters did not care and hence the government has taken action against them. Nani also slammed at hero Nani and Siddharth for their ignorant comments against the government on the matter concerned and opined that it is not good to spread false propaganda.