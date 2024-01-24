Minister Rajini inaugurates ICU at GGH-Guntur

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for medical and health. She along with the district collector M Venugopal Reddy, mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar inaugurated an ICU set up at a cost of Rs 3 crore at the GGH in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said all the medical tests are conducted in the government hospitals free of cost and medicines are distributed to the patients. She said the facilities available in the ICU are on par with the corporate hospitals.

Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said with the cooperation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister Rajini, they have improved the facilities in the GGH. He urged the poor not to go to corporate hospitals and waste their money and requested to avail the facilities available in the GGH in Guntur city. Director of Medical Education Dr Narasimham said GGH in Guntur city is a role model in rendering medical services to the poor.

YSRCP Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Noori Fathima, DMHO Dr Vijaya Lakshmi participated.