Minister Rajini reviews arrangements for ‘Adudam Andhra’

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini on Sunday reviewed the arrangements at the Loyola Public School in Guntur city where the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate ‘Adudam Andhra’ tournament on December 26.

She said the district officials have made all the arrangements for conducting ‘Adudam Andhra’ and added that the aim of conducting the programme is to bring out innate talent in the participants in sports. She said the CM will meet all the players at the Loyola Public School and spend two hours with them. District collector M Venugopal Reddy urged everyone to participate in ‘Adudam Andhra’ and make it a grand success.

He said the district administration has made all arrangements for the programme. MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Mustafa, Joint collector G Rajakumari, mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad were present.