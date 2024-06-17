Minister Ramprasad vows to uncover YSRCP corruption

Rayachoti (Annamayya district): Minister for Transport, Sports, and Youth Affairs Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy announced a determined effort to uncover and address corruption and irregularities from the YSRCP regime. He specifically targeted former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, promising to expose his alleged corrupt activities and those of MP Midhun Reddy and Ex MLA Dwarakanatha Reddy. Addressing the media here on Sunday, he stated, “We will not leave those, who have committed illegalities. Legal action will be taken.” He also mentioned an investigation into the corruption in the construction of Mudivedu project in the joint Chittoor district.

Highlighting issues of sand, red sandalwood smuggling, land encroachment and illicit activities in liquor and mining sectors, Reddy assured the public that those responsible for Annamayya project collapse, will face legal consequences. “We will soon rebuild Annamayya project and ensure justice for the victims,” he added.

Reddy also addressed sports department, stating that they will investigate the Rs 100 crore corruption allegation in Andhra. He outlined plans for major reforms in the transport department aimed at reducing road accidents and ensuring efficient coordination among all officers, as per cabinet decisions. He announced the release of 16,000 posts in the first notification of the Mega DSC and anticipated more posts to be increased in the next five years.

As part of the super six schemes, Reddy promised free bus facilities for women. He informed that they will visit Karnataka and Telangana, learn from their experiences and implement a similar scheme in Andhra Pradesh.