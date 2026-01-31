Minister stresses on student health and hygiene

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stressed the importance of focusing on students’ personal hygiene and health alongside education. He attended as the chief guest at a training programme for the newly appointed TGTs and PETs in Ambedkar Residential Schools at Andhra Kesari University, Ongole, on Friday.

He welcomed the ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India’ awareness initiative by the SARDS voluntary organisation on student hygiene. He stated the State government prioritises education and aims to achieve 100 per cent pass rates to compete with corporate educational institutions. For student safety, the government is installing CCTV cameras in Gurukuls and welfare hostels with funding of Rs 14 crore. Cooks are being trained to provide quality meals, and menus must be strictly followed.

He announced the expansion of IIT-NEET excellence centres from 10 facilities. In 2017, training helped 20 students secure MBBS seats and 37 gain admissions to NITs and IITs, with the Chief Minister awarding Rs 1 lakh cash prizes to each. Sports programmes and science fairs are being held to promote physical fitness and creative development.

Swamy announced that a Wealth Health Officer has been appointed in Gurukuls for comprehensive healthcare. The government is providing free coaching to 65 NEET aspirants in Vijayawada and is constructing an indoor stadium worth Rs 2.25 crore at Gurukul in Singarayakonda.

AKU VC Prof DVR Murthy, joint secretary of residential schools Rupavati, DCO Jaya, Nellore DCO Prabhavati, DD Social Welfare Lakshma Naik, and others participated.