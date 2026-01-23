Minister suggests tips to improve APCO sales

Amaravati: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Thursday directed officials to take concrete steps to increase sales at APCO showrooms by ensuring the availability of garments that meet consumer preferences.

She visited the APCO and Lepakshi outlets located in Block–3 of the State Secretariat at Amaravati. During the visit, she inspected records and reviewed the sales performance of handloom textiles and handicraft products. She closely examined the handloom garments and handicrafts displayed for sale and enquired about their market response.

Addressing officials, Minister Savitha emphasised that handloom products should be stocked in line with the tastes and preferences of Secretariat employees and visitors.

She instructed that shirts, nighties, other ready-made handloom garments, and handicrafts be attractively displayed to draw customers’ attention. She also directed officials to set up special display counters for discounted handicraft sales to boost footfall and purchases.