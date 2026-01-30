Minister underlines timelines for APTransco transmission projects

Vijayawada: Emphasising that strengthening the power transmission network is a key priority of the government, minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed APTransco officials to expedite the completion of all ongoing transmission projects within the stipulated timelines.

The minister along with chief secretary K Vijayanand conducted a review meeting on Thursday with APTransco officials at the Secretariat to assess the progress of transmission projects across the state. The meeting was attended by APTransco joint managing director G Surya Sai Praveenchand, director, Grid, A K V Bhaskar and other senior officials.

The minister said that the government’s objective is to ensure reliable, quality and uninterrupted power supply to all consumers across the state, while simultaneously building a robust transmission system capable of meeting future demand. The minister for energy instructed officials to closely monitor contractors and ensure that projects do not face further delays, particularly those pending for several years.

He further advised officials to plan and execute works efficiently, keeping in view the frequent fluctuations in construction material prices, and stressed that all projects must be completed with a clear focus on consumer-centric service delivery and system reliability.

During the review, officials informed the minister that transmission projects worth approximately Rs.6,000 crore are currently under implementation across the state. They also stated that several projects had remained pending in different regions for the past five years, while key transmission projects have already been completed in several districts.

Officials further apprised the Minister that six additional APTRANSCO substations are scheduled to be completed by April, 2026, which will significantly strengthen the State’s transmission infrastructure and improve power reliability.