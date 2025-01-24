Minister unveils BR Ambedkar’s statue in Kovelakuntla

Kovelakuntka (Nandyal district): R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said that he felt privileged to unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, a symbol of unity beyond caste and religion. He commended TDP for its legacy in uplifting Dalits and other marginalised communities.

The Minister inaugurated BR Ambedkar’s statue at RTC bus stand road near Jammalamadugu circle in Kovelakuntla town, Banaganapalle constituency on Thursday. The event, organised by various public associations, saw the Minister offering floral tributes to the great leader.

Minister Janardhan Reddy acknowledged the delay in installing the statue at Jammalamadugu Circle under the previous government was unfortunate and expressed gratitude for its completion under his leadership, calling it an act of destiny.

He that the State, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had recently celebrated 75th Constitutional Day on November 26 to honour Dr Ambedkar, who chaired the Constitution Drafting Committee. He praised Ambedkar as a visionary, who provided India with a Constitution that ensures equal rights for all communities, laying foundation for a nation that continues to strive for equality across castes and religions.

Janardhan Reddy also credited Dr Ambedkar’s principles for enabling Dalits and other marginalised groups to achieve significant positions in politics and public life. He said the freedom Indians enjoy today is the result of Dr Ambedkar’s monumental contributions. He called Ambedkar’s vision a transformative gift that liberated the nation from the restrictions of colonial rule, enabling every citizen to live with dignity and liberty.