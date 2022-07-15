Minister Vanitha visits submerged areas

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent loss of life in view of huge quantities of flood water entering Godavari from upper areas.

Minister Vanita, District Collector K Madhavi Latha, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and others visited flood victims in Madduru Lanka and Mulakallanka villages. They went on a boat from Bobbili Lanka of Sitanagaram mandal to Mulakallanka village. They assured flood victims that the government will support them in all ways.

The Minister asked them to follow the instructions of the authorities and shift to rehabilitation centres.

Earlier, they visited Maddurulanka flood area of Kovvuru mandal. Minister Vanitha revealed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a compensation of Rs 2,000 for the families moving to resettlement centres.

Krishna Rao, Joint Director of Fisheries Department, informed that shepherds and 60 sheep trapped in Burrilanka village of Kadiyam mandal were moved to safe places on Thursday morning as per the orders of District Collector Madhavi Latha.

A relief camp was established for the flood victims in Seethanagaram mandal villages at ZP High School in Thorredu village. In some places, Minister Vanitha tried to convince the people, who were reluctant to leave their flooded premises. Locals said that it would cost Rs 6,000 to carry the luggage and there would be no one to take care of them in relief camps.