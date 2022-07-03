Minister Vidadala Rajini visits diarrhoea patients in hospital

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini visited Kolakaluru village of Tenali mandal on Saturday and consoled the patients suffering from diarrhoea and undergoing treatment at the Primary Health Centre at Kolakaluru.

She inquired about the health condition of the patients suffering from diarrhoea and directed the officials to render better medical services to the patients.

She recalled that the government has sent 30 doctors to Kalakaluru to provide treatment to the patients at the PHC.

The Minister said the ANMs were conducting door-to-door survey in the village to identify the patients suffering from diarrhoea. She said, out of 70 patients admitted to the hospital, 50 per cent of the patients were discharged and no fresh case was reported.

She instructed the officials to continue the medical camp set up in the village for another two weeks.

She assured that the government will extend financial assistance to the kin of Srinidhi who died of diarrhoea. She was accompanied by Commissioner of Family Welfare J Nivas and district collector M Venugopala Reddy.