Minister vows strict measures to curb mishaps

Tirupati: Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said that stringent measures are being taken to prevent private bus accidents in the state. For this, tips and training are required for the drivers which will be provided soon. The minister inaugurated the newly built APSRTC dispensary at Alipiri on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he rejected criticism that former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh was arrested as part of vindictive politics. Law will take its own course in the fake liquor probe and any arrests are part of the probe only.

He said that the new dispensary will provide better healthcare facilities to employees and their families. The government is committed to ensuring the welfare of APSRTC employees. The initiative was taken under the guidance of APSRTC Vice Chairman and managing director M Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and chief medical officer Dr B Venkata Ramana.

Built at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore, the dispensary is spread across 0.12 acre land and is equipped with advanced medical infrastructure. It includes four consultation rooms, two inpatient wards, a general ward, nursing and pharmacy units, laboratory, X-ray, and diagnostic sections, providing comprehensive healthcare facilities for RTC staff.

With this new facility, the RTC aims to serve nearly 6,000 employees and their families in the Tirupati district. The dispensary will operate with a team of 100 medical professionals, including 30 doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff.

Ramprasad Reddy said that the government is determined to safeguard the health and welfare of RTC employees. He added that the new dispensary will not only serve the employees but also ensure access to quality healthcare for their dependents. The APSRTC management expressed gratitude to the government for extending continuous support to its welfare initiatives.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, vice-chairman P S Munirathnam, MLA Arani Srinivasulu, TUDA chairman C Divakar Reddy, deputy mayor R C Munikrishna, transport secretary Siva Sankar, regional manager E M Reddy and deputy chief traffic manager P Viswanath, several senior officials and employees of the corporation.