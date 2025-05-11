Ministers discuss humanitarian services with RDT director

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav met with RDT (Rural Development Trust) Director Manco Ferrer to discuss the organisation’s long-standing humanitarian services in drought-prone areas of the region. During the meeting, Minister Satyakumar recalled that he had previously written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting the renewal of RDT’s FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) registration.

The letter highlighted RDT’s apolitical and consistent efforts in improving education, healthcare, sanitation, and housing for the poor and middle-class communities in the drought-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh. Minister Satyakumar urged that the organisation be removed from the “Prior Approval Category” and that necessary documents for FCRA renewal be promptly sent to the Central Government. He assured Director Ferrer that the State government stands firmly in support of initiatives that contribute to public welfare.