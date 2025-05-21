Ministers discuss Machilipatnam beach festival arrangements

Vijayawada: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh decided to organise Machilipatnam beach festival in a spectacular manner at Manginapudi beach Krishna district from June 6 to 8. The two leaders discussed the proposed beach festival that will reflect the glory and signifiance of historical city Machilipatnam. After the state cabinet meeting at Velagapudi, Amaravati, the two ministers discussed the arrangements, sanitiation, parking of vehicles, medical camps, supply of drinking, cultural and sports events and the security.

The two ministers decided to give wide publicity to the beach festival on conducting events and participation of people. Kollu Ravindra said beach kabaddi, para gliding, gliding, scuba diving, speed boats and adventurous boating are some of the events to be held for three days.

Besides, famous artistes will participate in the musical and cultural programmes. Tourism department principal secretary Ajay Jain also participated in the meeting.