Ministers Gottipati and Dola launch devpt projects, criticise Oppn

Darsi: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, alongside Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, inaugurated multiple developmental projects worth crores of rupees in Darsi constituency on Saturday.

The ministers laid foundation stones for a Division Electricity Office in Darsi town with an investment of Rs 4.20 crores and a 33/11 KV substation in Ullagallu worth Rs 4.19 crores. Both projects are expected to be completed within six months.

The officials also unveiled a statue of the late NT Rama Rao in Ullagallu and inaugurated a bus shelter in Pasupugallu village. Speaking at the event, Minister Ravi Kumar emphasized the state government’s commitment to ensuring farmers face no difficulties. He praised NTR’s revolutionary programs, including the Rs 2.00 per kilogram rice scheme, the establishment of Gurukula schools, and equal property rights for women. Drawing parallels, he noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is working similarly for the state’s welfare, highlighting the Krishna-Godavari interlinking project and 84 percent completion of Polavaram.

The minister announced that Darsi has been included in the Addanki Revenue Division as per public demand and remains in Prakasam district. He mentioned significant investments being attracted to the state, promising employment opportunities for youth.

Minister Ravi Kumar sharply criticized the opposition YSRCP, accusing former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of faction politics that continues to haunt the Palnadu region.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders have established a pattern of murder politics and transformed Palnadu into a battleground during their five-year tenure. He stressed that the coalition government does not believe in murder politics, and the law will take its course against wrongdoers.

Minister Veeranjaneya Swami announced that the cabinet has approved a BDL project in Donakonda for industrial development. He revealed that the coalition government has allocated Rs 200 crores for welfare hostels and Gurukula modernization, plus Rs 100 crores for new buildings.

Another Rs 200 crores has been sanctioned for BC, ST, and minority hostels. The minister confirmed regular fee reimbursement payments to students, including approval for private colleges. He also announced the revival of Darsi’s driving school, which was previously halted.

MP Maguntha Srinivasulu Reddy stated that development and welfare are being pursued as twin priorities since the coalition assumed power, pledging continued support for Darsi’s progress. Darsi TDP in-charge Dr Gottipati Lakshmi highlighted the resumption and completion of stalled projects alongside new development initiatives across the constituency.

TDP Ongole parliamentary constituency president Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy mentioned substations, roads, canals, and drinking water tanks delivered during the coalition tenure.

MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, Muthumula Ashok Kumar, and other public representatives, coalition leaders, and officials participated in the programme.