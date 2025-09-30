Ministers invite Korean companies to invest in AP

Vijayawada: State ministers P Narayana and B C Janardhan Reddy met representatives of LG and SK Hynix Semiconductor companies in Seoul as part of their South Korea visit, discussing potential investments in the state.

The meeting, held at LG’s headquarters, included officials MT Krishna Babu, Katanneni Bhaskar, and members of the AP Economic Development Board (EDB).

The LG team welcomed the ministers and heard about Andhra Pradesh’s favourable business environment, investment opportunities and fast-track approvals.

The ministers formally invited LG to the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14- 15. They highlighted the stable government, consistent development trends, and the State’s commitment to attracting international investors.

The delegation has also engaged with SK Hynix Semiconductor Company during the visit, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s focus on technology and industrial investments. Narayana said the meetings are part of efforts to strengthen global investor ties and showcase the State as a prime destination for business.