Ministers release water for Krishna delta ayacut

Guntur: Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh, MP Nandigam Suresh, and government Chief Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu on Friday performed puja to Krishna River head regulator at Tadepalli and released water to Krishna Delta ayacut for Kharif -2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ambati Rambabu said the government is releasing water for Kharif crops in advance to avoid crop loss due to cyclones in November or December. He said if the farmers start cultivation in June, they will get crops earlier and noted that there are chances to cultivate three crops in a year. He recalled that Srisailam reservoir, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, Pulichintala Project have enough water to meet the Kharif demand.

Rambabu said, if rains start, the projects will get more flood water from the upstream of river basin and added that following the decision of the State cabinet, they have released water for Kharif-2022 much earlier compared to last year. He further said that they have released 400 cusecs of water to irrigate 5.71 lakh acres of Krishna right canal ayacut area in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts. He said they have already alerted farmers to avail the water and start cultivation and added that agriculture department has already kept ready sufficient seeds and fertilisers to supply to farmers. He urged the farmers to avail the facility provided by the government. Guntur District Collector M Venugopala Reddy, principal secretary Irrigation Sasibhushan Kumar, Irrigation department superintendent engineer Venkataramaiah, executive engineer Venkataratnam were among those present.