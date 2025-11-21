Ministers slam Jagan’s ‘show’ during court appearance

Vijayawada: Two ministers sharply criticised YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for what they described as a “political spectacle” during his court appearance in Hyderabad on Friday, alleging that his conduct showed disrespect to the judiciary and desperation in the face of serious corruption charges.

Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said Jagan’s arrest in the disproportionate assets cases is “inevitable” and accused him of staging an orchestrated show of strength after six years of avoiding personal appearance. He alleged that the Hyderabad rally was designed to create pressure on the court by projecting potential law-and-order issues if Jagan were made to appear.

The minister further claimed that the gathering was not a spontaneous show of support but a “pre-planned rally using paid artistes” that inconvenienced Hyderabad residents.

Satya Kumar Yadav said anyone attending court proceedings is expected to behave with humility, but Jagan displayed no remorse despite being accused of amassing “thousands of crores through illegal assets” by misusing his father’s authority. “He cannot escape court scrutiny for long,” he asserted.

Excise minister Kollu Ravindra also lashed out at the YSRCP chief, accusing him of mocking the judicial system with his behaviour in Hyderabad. Ravindra pointed out that Jagan is listed as A1 in 11 CBI charge sheets and 9 ED charge sheets, involving what he described as some of the country’s most serious economic offences. He recalled that investigative agencies have pegged the corruption involved at around Rs 43,000 crore.

The minister ridiculed Jagan’s show of strength during his court appearance, calling it “shameful” and an attempt to intimidate institutions. He condemned the use of grand processions, banners, and sloganeering, saying it reflected a “criminal mindset”.

Ravindra warned that those still rallying behind Jagan should reflect carefully. “No one who has committed wrongdoing can escape the law forever,” he said, adding that the alleged quid-pro-quo deals and shell companies used to plunder public assets will eventually be exposed in full.