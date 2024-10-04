Ministers Sub-Committee: Narcotics control cells to be set up in every district

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that narcotics control cell will be set up for each district to make Andhra Pradesh a drug-free state.

Speaking at Ministers’ Sub-Committee meeting on controlling ganja at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said vigilance will be increased through state task force to prevent ganja cultivation and smuggling.

She said an action plan will be formulated to prevent ganja smuggling and modern technology, including drones, satellites, GPS tracking, block chain technology and Artificial intelligence will be used for the purpose. Necessary training will be provided to police to tighten the vigilance.

Anitha said an action plan will be formulated to prevent consumption of ganja. Rewards will be given to those who furnish information on ganja smuggling.

The home minister said that the number of suicides had increased during the previous government due to rampant smuggling and sale of ganja and drugs.

She said AP stood in fifth place in committing suicides under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She said that the services of cyber networks will be used to curb drug menace and awareness programmes will be organised for youth through social media to prevent consumption of ganja and drugs. More number of check posts will be set up at inter-state borders to prevent ganja smuggling.

Anitha said that the ministers’ sub-committee discussed about creating awareness among tribal youth to prevent usage of ganja. She said steps will be taken to identify drug peddlers.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, Gummidi Sandhya Rani and Y Satya Kumar Yadav participated in the meeting.