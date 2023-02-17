Minor girl gang raped by five youth in Konaseema

A 17-year- old girl was gang-raped by five persons in Katrenukona mandal of Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The shocking incidents occurred on February 6 but it came into the limelight belatedly. The parents of the girl lodged a complaint in the Katrenikona police station and they are investigating the case.

According police sources, when the girl was going to bring drinking wate five persons detained her and raped her. District Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy directed the officials to nab the culprits and take stringent action against them.

Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhav Reddy told "The Hans India" that the parents lodged the complaint the previous night and they have started the investigation and identified the culprits. The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.