Minor girl raped, accused at large

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): In a horrific case, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one Muni Rangadu (30) at P Kotakonda village of Devanakonda mandal. The incident came to light on Saturday though it took place on Friday. Devanakonda SI B Bhupaludu told The Hans India that Muni Rangadu and the victim were both residents of P Kotakonda village. After the rape, the victim developed health problems and revealed the matter to her parents. They took her to a nearby hospital for medical checkup, where the doctors confirmed the rape. The parents informed the police.

The police recorded the parents’ statement at the hospital. The doctors of the local hospital referred the victim to Kurnool government general hospital for better treatment on Friday night. However, the victim was discharged after providing treatment at the hospital on Saturday, the SI said.

The police filed a case under sections 376 AB (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) and took up investigation. The accused, Muni Rangadu, is at large and manhunt was launched to nab him. The SI said that the accused got married two years ago.