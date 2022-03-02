Minor girl rescued herself by dialing 100 after a man tries to sell her to a brothel in Guntur

The police have arrested the accused who trapped a minor girl under the pretext of love and tried to sell her to a prostitution house in the Guntur district. According to Mangalagiri DSP Rambabu, Kansani Rajesh from Yadagirigutta of Telangana got married and lives in Kothapet of Mangalagiri in Guntur district. Against this backdrop, Rajesh approached a girl on Park Road in Mangalagiri in the name of love.



On the night of the 22nd of last month, Rajesh, with the help of his relatives Avinash and Vinod, took the girl in a car to Yadgirgutta and kept her in a lodge. Avinash subdued the girl by drinking alcohol there. Rajesh's cousin Siri was running a prostitution house and thought to send the victim there. Realising this, the girl escaped and called Dial 100. Police immediately formed teams and arrested Rajesh, Avinash, Vinod, and Siri, and rescued the girl.

The DSP said the case was registered and investigated following a complaint lodged by her parents in Mangalagiri on the day the girl went missing. Urban SP announced a reward for the staff who arrested the suspects.