Miscreants destroy control panels at Guru Raghavendra project

Mantralayam(Kurnool district): Around 5,000 acres of agriculture land in Mantralayam constituency would face severe irrigation problems as the lift irrigation scheme pump house equipment has been destroyed.

According to information, Guru Raghavendra lift irrigation scheme (Pump House) was set up at Nandavaram village in Mantralayam mandal. The project would pump water from River Tungabhadra.

The water lifted from the project would be supplied to nearly 5,000 acres in the constituency.

When the officials of the project have made everything ready to supply water by switching on the pump house motors, some unknown persons have destroyed the control panels at phase-I pump house.

With the destruction, the water pumping has come to standstill.

Assistant engineer Hari Prasad speaking to The Hans India has said that some unidentified miscreants have broken the panels of the pump house.

The water pumped from the phase-I pump house would be supplied to nearly 4,211 acres.

He said estimates have been prepared to purchase the control panels. The cost of the panels would be around Rs 10 lakh.

Pumping of water would resume once the control panels are fixed. It may take another 20 to 25 days to fix the problem, stated Hari Prasad.

He said a complaint has been filed at the police station. The police have launched the investigation to nab the miscreants.