Misrule of YSRCP continues to baffle CM

Vijayawada : Presenting the 150 days of progress report of the performance of the NDA alliance of Andhra Pradesh government in Assembly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the more the government was digging into the misrule of the previous YSRCP government more and more skeletons were coming out.

This statement of Naidu assumes importance in the wake of the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision not to attend Assembly and the way opposition members in the Council were staging a walk out on every issue even before the government answered the issues they raised.

Naidu expressed his indebtedness to the people for electing the alliance government with a record number of seats. He and the alliance partners were determined to work much harder for the development of the state which had just come out of ICU. The government was rebuilding the state on all fronts brick by brick. There was no magic wand and wonders cannot happen overnight. This the people should understand and the MLAs should explain to their constituents, he said.

Naidu said when NDA came to power, there was no law and order, police was used for political victimization, social media was let loose to harass women with abusive language.

Now the government is taking tough measures. He reiterated that anyone indulging in such demeaning acts will not be spared and he does not care for what the opposition says.

They have no courage to come to the Assembly but they criticize the budget. They destroyed nature, natural resources and created liquor and sand mafia and converted the state into a ganja capital. This government, he said, took corrective measures and was putting systems in place.

He said the opposition was raising illogical questions on three free gas cylinders. “I would like to tell them, it is not cash that we promised, it is gas,” he said. Any family with ration card and Aadhaar card is eligible for booking a free gas cylinder anytime once in four months. So far, Naidu said 42,040 people had booked the gas and deliveries were in progress.

He said during five-year rule YSRCP’s misgovernance led to piling up of 83 lakh metric tonnes of garbage and it would take another 10 months to clear it. He said the previous government had left behind “chetta” (garbage) governance and the alliance government was trying to cleanse the system and make the state number one in the country, he said.