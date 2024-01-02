Missing minor girl found repeatedly gang-raped

Visakhapatnam: In a gory incident, a minor who went missing was traced in Odisha, and found to be gang-raped in separate incidents.

The 17-year-old girl went missing on December 17. After receiving a complaint on 18th from her father that his daughter went missing, the police formed a special team and traced her in her home town in Odisha and brought her on December 22. However, initially she did not reveal her ordeal due to trauma at that time. Later, she narrated her nightmare to her parents.

The victim’s family is settled in Visakhapatnam. She was working as a domestic help in a residence in the city. As the residents went for a vacation, the girl continued to stay in the house to take care of the pets. It is learnt that her close boyfriend took her to a hotel and raped her before calling his friend to commit the crime again with his friend.

Later, the girl went to RK Beach to reportedly end her life. Meanwhile, a photographer noticed her, gave moral support and took her to a room. He confined her in a hotel room for days and raped her along with his eight friends.

The girl escaped from the room and left for Odisha. According to the police, a case of abduction and rape under various sections and POCSO Act was registered with IV town police. The police identified some of the accused and search is on to arrest all of them involved in the case.

The police said that due to the mental trauma of the victim, the girl could not disclose anything till December 30. She informed that about 10 persons allegedly committed rape. The city police commissioner A Ravi Sankar deputed 10 teams to nab the accused involved in the crime. He instructed the investigative officer to conduct a speedy trial and should complete the investigation within four months.

In another incident, a minor was impregnated by her maternal uncle at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada. When the incident came to light, locals attacked the accused and handed him over to the police.

A case was booked under POCSO Act and PM Palem police are investigating the case under the supervision of Disha ACP Ch.

Vivekananda.