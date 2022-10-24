Missing student from found dead in Penna river suspiciously, police files case

A student who disappeared three days ago was found dead in Badvel of Andhra Pradesh leaving victim's family in deep grief. Going into the details, Allampathi Anusha (20) of Maratipalle village in B. Koduru mandal of Badvel constituency was studying in the second year of her degree at Sri Chaitanya College. A case was registered in B. Koduru police station that she disappeared three days ago. B. Koduru police have taken up the investigation. In this order, a dead body was found on the banks of Penna river in Jangapalle village of Siddavatam mandal of Rajampet constituency on Sunday.

The police are expressing many doubts about the cause of death. They have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating it. Meanwhile, Postmortem was done in Penna river as the dead body smelled rotten and was handed over to the victim's family.

Allampathi Ramireddy and Ramadevi from Maratipalle village of B. Koduru Mandal have two daughters. The police have registered a case based on the complaint of Ramireddy.