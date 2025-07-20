Mithun Reddy arrested

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader and Rajampeta MP P Mithun Reddy was on Saturday arrested and questioned by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials for his alleged involvement in the liquor scam. The accused number four was grilled for more than seven hours at the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate.

Accompanied by his legal counsel, Reddy appeared before the SIT, whose officials reportedly questioned him about the liquor policies during the YSRCP rule and his alleged role in formulation of rules, transactions between distilleries and the AP Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) and other details related to liquor policies and role played by other accused, including some YSRCP leaders.

SIT officials have submitted a 300-page preliminary report on the alleged liquor scam to the Court. They seized Rs 62 crore in this case and spoke to 268 witnesses.

Meanwhile, police have seized the financial statements and details of the accused. SIT officials noticed that companies owned by Mithun Reddy had received kickbacks from different sources. The charge sheet consists of more than 100 forensic lab reports and statements of witnesses.

The AP High Court and the Supreme Court have already dismissed his anticipatory bail petitions. Mithun Reddy may be produced in the court on Sunday.