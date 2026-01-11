Naidu hits back at Jagan over Amaravati remarks

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over his remarks on the state capital, saying that despite being decisively rejected by voters, the Opposition leader continues to “spew venom” on Amaravati.

Interacting informally with the media at NTR Bhavan in Mangalagiri, Naidu mocked Jagan for what he described as a lack of basic understanding of geography and history. “He does not know where rivers originate and where civilisation has begun. He does not even understand the difference between a riverbed and a river basin,” the Chief Minister said.

Naidu defended the location of Amaravati, stating that major cities across India and the world have developed along riverbanks. “Delhi grew on the banks of Yamuna. London is located in a river basin. Civilisations have always flourished near rivers,” he said, accusing the Opposition of spreading misinformation on the capital city. On inter-state water issues, Naidu said conflicts only harm Telugu people on both sides. “Is it wrong to wish for the welfare of both Telugu states?” he asked, adding that efficient utilisation of surplus water benefits all regions.

Citing the Pattiseema lift irrigation project, Naidu said his government had demonstrated its commitment to Rayalaseema by providing water to the drought-prone region. He accused the YSRCP of playing selfish politics over the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, alleging that the previous government claimed bills of Rs 900 crore for earthwork alone. “We will resolve water issues with Telangana through dialogue, not by provoking sentiments for political gain,” the Chief Minister said. Naidu further said his government has drawn up plans to ensure there is no water scarcity in Andhra Pradesh over the next two years. Highlighting the State’s progress in horticulture, he said Andhra Pradesh aims to become a global leader in the sector over the next decade.