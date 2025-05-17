  • Menu
MITS hosts international conference on intelligent systems

Madanapalle: The Department of CSE (AI) at MITS organized the 2nd International Conference on Computing and Intelligent Systems in Friday, bringing together researchers, industry experts, and students.

Bawaji Doraginti (LTI Mindtree, Bengaluru), the Chief Guest, highlighted AI’s growing role in real-world problem-solving and urged students to adopt a growth mindset.

Principal Dr. C. Yuvaraj emphasized collaboration, while Vice Principal Dr. P. Ramanathan praised the quality of research presented.

The event also featured Dr. Sumaya Sanobar, Prof. Gautam Chakrabarthy, Dr. Chokkanathan (HoD, CSE-AI), and Dr. K. Hemalatha (Convener), along with faculty and student delegates.

