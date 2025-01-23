Live
- Man City sign Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt
- Prosecution’s burden to establish conscious possession of contraband by accused: SC
- Wipro to Expand Investments in Telangana with New IT Center in Hyderabad
- Wishes pour in for Nara Lokesh on birthday, TTD activists hold celebrations
- Hyundai Motor's 2024 net income up 7.8 pc, aims to sell 4.17 mn units this year
- Suraksha panels launched for community policing
- SW Girls’ Hostel gets modern amenities
- KMC expected to earn revenue of Rs. 363.99 cr
- Palle lauds Balakrishna’s performance in ‘Daku Maharaj’
- Int’l year of quantum science poster launched
Just In
MITS students develop eco-friendly 3D printing filaments
Highlights
Fina year Mechanical Engineering students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) have developed a sustainable process to create 3D printing filaments using recycled polymer waste.
Madanapalle: Fina year Mechanical Engineering students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) have developed a sustainable process to create 3D printing filaments using recycled polymer waste.
Guided by Dr Rupshree Ozah, the team utilised discarded plastics to produce high-quality filaments for FFF 3D printers.
This innovation addresses environmental concerns and promotes cost-effective additive manufacturing. Principal Dr C Yuvaraj lauded the students’ efforts, highlighting their contribution to sustainable development and technological advancement.
Next Story