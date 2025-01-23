  • Menu
MITS students develop eco-friendly 3D printing filaments

Highlights

Fina year Mechanical Engineering students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) have developed a sustainable process to create 3D printing filaments using recycled polymer waste.

Madanapalle: Fina year Mechanical Engineering students from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) have developed a sustainable process to create 3D printing filaments using recycled polymer waste.

Guided by Dr Rupshree Ozah, the team utilised discarded plastics to produce high-quality filaments for FFF 3D printers.

This innovation addresses environmental concerns and promotes cost-effective additive manufacturing. Principal Dr C Yuvaraj lauded the students’ efforts, highlighting their contribution to sustainable development and technological advancement.

More On
