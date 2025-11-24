MITS to host Int’l workshop from Dec 8

Madanapalle: MITS Deemed to be University will host a three-day international workshop titled ‘Advances in Wireless Connectivity: Technologies, Systems and Network Evolution’ from December 8 to 10. Organised by Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, the event is supported by IEEE Communication Society Student Chapter, which has sanctioned USD 5,000 (Rs 4,48,120) for the programme, announced Vice-Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj.

The workshop, exclusively for IEEE student members, aims to provide insights into emerging technologies, system evolution, and future of wireless communication. Experts from academia and industry will discuss modern connectivity solutions and key research directions.

The event will be convened by Dr Rajasekharan and Dr C Kumar, with Dr Aravinda Raj, Dr G. Nagaswetha, and G Subbarao serving as coordinators. University Founder & Chancellor Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Pro Chancellor N Dwarkanath, Vice-Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj, and Registrar Dr D Pradeep Kumar appreciated IEEE Communication Society Student Chapter for its support.