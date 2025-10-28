MJSS urges CM to announce Madanapalle as new dist

Madanapalle (Annamayya District): MadanapalleJilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS) has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to fulfill his promise by officially declaring Madanapalle as the headquarters of the new district during Cabinet sub-committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

MJSS convenor PTM Sivaprasad welcomed the progress in the formation of new districts, describing it as a positive step. Speaking at a meeting held at Bharatiya Ambedkar Sena (BAS) office in Madanapalle on Monday, he appealed to the Chief Minister to announce the district without further delay and end the prevailing uncertainty among residents. He recalled that MJSS has agitated for nearly 600 days in two spells since 2020 demanding for separate Madanapalle district.

The meeting was attended by MJSS co-convenors Sheikh Reddisaheb (Congress), Thopu Krishnappa (CPI), B Srichandu (Bahujan Sena), and Duggireddy Prabhakar Reddy (CPM). They expressed concern over reports that the Cabinet sub-committee was still assessing the feasibility of forming a district with Madanapalle as its centre, which, they said, had caused anxiety among locals.

The leaders urged the Chief Minister to put an end to speculation by making a clear and categorical announcement on Tuesday. They also requested that the proposed district include Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Punganur, and Piler constituencies, as well as Yerravaripalem and Chinnagottigallu mandals, responding to long-standing public demands from those regions.

Meanwhile, ‘Big Debate – Meeting of Elders for Madanapalle District’, which was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, has been postponed to November 4 due to the impact of cyclone Montha.