MLA Adireddy Srinivas promises venue for literary meets

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Adireddy Srinivas assured that he will work to provide suitable venue for the monthly literary meetings organised by the Kala Gowthami organisation.

The Kala Gowthami Writers' Conference is held on the second Sunday every month. Sunday's meeting was held at SKVT Degree College under the chairmanship of Dr BVS Murthy, the founder of the organisation. MLA Srinivas attended the event as the chief guest.

Natyacharya Sappa Durgaprasad said that despite the construction of Kalavanam at Kotipalli bus stand and the foundation stone of the research centre being laid, there has been no progress so far.

Responding to this, the MLA immediately contacted the Municipal Commissioner over the phone and mentioned about the construction of the auditorium.

He said there is a need to establish a suitable platform for organising art and literature programmes in the city and he assured that appropriate action will be taken.

Later, a Kavi Sammelanam was held. Poets recited poems on the theme "Virahavenda-Gourdough in Ashadha." Kalagautami President Dr PVB Sanjiva Rao, Secretary Dr Bh V Ramadevi, District Fire Officer Srihari Jagannatham, poets P Visalakshmi, VV Subrahmanyam, Pisipati Narasimha Murthy, D Neelakantha Rao, M Malathi, Lolabhattu Srinivasa Raju, Sripada Sitamahalakshmi and others were present.

The founder of Kala Gowthami declared MLA Srinivas as the Honorary President of the organisation. MLA was felicitated by the literati on the occasion.