MLA Amilineni felicitates Garikapati

Anantapur: MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu stated that Padma Shri Dr Garikapati Narasimha Rao is a great personality, the son of Goddess Saraswati, who through his love for Telugu language and people, is bringing about positive change in society by conveying family values and social responsibility through his spiritual discourses. On the conclusion of the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Pattabhi Ramaswamy in Kalyanadurg town, Pattabhi Ramaswamy Temple Committee has organised spiritual discourse programme by Brahmasri Garikapati at Karanam Chikkappa Sports Ground on Saturday. Garikapati delivered discourses on topics such as Sahasranama, Dashavatara Leela Ramayana, art philosophy, the joys and experiences of poets, and the multifaceted journey of the Ramayana.

Earlier, Garikapati and MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu inaugurated the programme, which began with Bharatanatyam and various cultural dances. Later, MLA Amilineni felicitated Garikapati