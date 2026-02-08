  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

MLA Amilineni felicitates Garikapati

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 11:15 AM IST
MLA Amilineni felicitates Garikapati
X

Anantapur: MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu stated that Padma Shri Dr Garikapati Narasimha Rao is a great personality, the son of Goddess Saraswati, who through his love for Telugu language and people, is bringing about positive change in society by conveying family values and social responsibility through his spiritual discourses. On the conclusion of the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Pattabhi Ramaswamy in Kalyanadurg town, Pattabhi Ramaswamy Temple Committee has organised spiritual discourse programme by Brahmasri Garikapati at Karanam Chikkappa Sports Ground on Saturday. Garikapati delivered discourses on topics such as Sahasranama, Dashavatara Leela Ramayana, art philosophy, the joys and experiences of poets, and the multifaceted journey of the Ramayana.

Earlier, Garikapati and MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu inaugurated the programme, which began with Bharatanatyam and various cultural dances. Later, MLA Amilineni felicitated Garikapati

Tags

Padma Shri Garikapati Narasimha Raospiritual discoursesTelugu culture and valuesSri Pattabhi Ramaswamy BrahmotsavamKalyanadurg town
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Railway budget for state touches record Rs 7,748 crore

Don't believe in misinformation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway budget for state touches record Rs 7,748 crore

National News

More
Share it
X