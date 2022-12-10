MLA Bhumana lays stone for multi-level parking facility

Tirupati: At last, the long pending multi-level parking facility for the pilgrims and locals is going to be fulfilled, thanks to the Smart City project, which is under execution for the development of the pilgrim city. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali laid the foundation stone for the Rs 50 crore 7-storeyed parking facility near Railway station in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the modern multi-level car parking facility located in between APSRTC bus station and Tirupati Railway station will be immensely useful not only for locals but also for the visiting pilgrim population. The modern parking facility which will be completed in 18 months, has a capacity for parking 240 cars and 160 two-wheelers, the MLA said adding that it would be convenient for the pilgrims, who desires to visit local temple including Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple and also the temples around the city.

Mayor Dr Sirisha and Commissioner Anupama Anjali said the other facilities proposed in the multi-level parking under Smart City Project includes, 2 multiplex, commercial complex and restaurant which will be a major attraction in the pilgrim city and also will be a major source of revenue for the Corporation.

Corporators Rajiv Vamsi, Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan, Municipal Engineer Chandrasekhar, Tirupati Smart City Corporation officials and others were present. Later, the Commissioner held a meeting on the Integrated Command and Control Centre coming up in the city. The Commissioner, who made a powerpoint presentation on the Centre, said all the streets and junctions in the city will be linked with the centre through CC cameras, which will enhance security in the pilgrim city.