"MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"

In a bid to garner support for legislator Mr. Bolla Brahmanaidu in the upcoming 25th ward election campaign in Vinukonda town, his daughter, Manikumari, took to the streets to connect with residents.

Embracing the role of a family member and understanding the plight of the community, Manikumari personally engaged with locals, highlighting the progress and development initiatives spearheaded by her father, Mr. Bolla Brahmanaidu. She emphasized the importance of continuing this momentum by re-electing him as MLA in the upcoming elections.

The legislators of Vinukonda rallied behind Mr. Bolla Brahmanaidu, urging residents to show their support through their votes. They emphasized the need for continued leadership and development under Mr. Bolla Brahmanaidu's guidance.

As the campaign in the 25th ward of Vinukonda town gains momentum, the presence and efforts of MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's family members serve as a testament to their dedication to the community and their commitment to driving positive change.