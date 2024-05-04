Live
MLA candidate BS Maqbool urges voters to drive out false promises in election campaign
Kadiri MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool has called on voters to reject false promises and drive out a group of individuals making empty claims in order to gain power through the use of their votes. Maqbool made these remarks during an election campaign held in Gandlapenta, where he emphasized the importance of voting wisely and not falling for deceptive tactics.
During the campaign, Maqbool also commented on the fear that TDP leaders are experiencing due to the immense support he has been receiving from individuals across various demographics. He criticized the TDP candidate for resorting to baseless allegations and divisive tactics, highlighting the stark contrast between the TDP's lack of focus on development and Jagananna's commitment to welfare and progress.
The campaign saw the participation of several prominent figures, including former MLA Attar Chand Basha and various YSR Congress party leaders and activists. Maqbool's message to voters emphasized the need to prioritize genuine development and welfare over empty promises and divisive tactics in the upcoming elections.