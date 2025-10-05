MLA distributes financial aid to auto drivers, leads rally

Puttaparthi: The city witnessed a massive auto rally on Saturday organised under the leadership of MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, and District Collector Shyam Prasad as part of the coalition government’s welfare programme for auto workers.

The rally, which began from Satyamma Temple and passed through Nagepalli Bridge, Chitravathi Road, DSP Office, and Ganesh Circle, culminated at Sai Ashram, where a meeting was held with hundreds of auto drivers. As part of the welfare initiative, the MLA, along with the Collector and former minister, distributed financial assistance of Rs1.68 crore to 1,122 beneficiaries from the constituency.

Each auto driver received Rs15,000 as a Dasara gift, in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to supporting workers.

Speaking at the event, MLA Sindhura Reddy said the coalition government had sanctioned Rs436.35 crore to benefit 2.9 lakh auto drivers across the State.

She urged drivers to utilise the financial aid for vehicle insurance and license benefits. Collector Shyam Prasad highlighted ongoing welfare programmes, including support for farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava and education incentives for children. Former minister Raghunath Reddy noted that Andhra Pradesh leads the country in pensions and emphasized that nearly 90% of the coalition’s “Super Six” poll promises have been fulfilled. He also assured support for auto drivers without licenses by covering their license fees personally.

The rally saw participation from coalition leaders, public representatives, BJP leaders, women leaders, and a large number of auto workers.